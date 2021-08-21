MLB Players Tell Prosecutors They Received Oxycodone from Ex-Angels Employee Eric Kay

John McCoy/Getty Images

Multiple MLB players will testify that they received oxycodone from Eric Kay, who faces trial in the death of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

Kay served as the Angels communication director but was considered the "singular source" who supplied Skaggs with oxycodone. An autopsy of Skaggs after his 2019 death from an overdose determined there was oxycodone, ethanol and fentanyl in his system, per T.J. Quinn of ESPN.

Kay was indicted in October 2020 and charged with distributing a controlled substance that resulted in Skaggs' death and for possessing with the intent to distribute the opioid fentanyl.

"The evidence will also demonstrate that Kay often coordinated the distribution through text messages or through conversations involving the victim [Skaggs]," a court filing from Friday stated.

"Approximately" five MLB players will present testimony in the upcoming case.

Those involved would reportedly purchase anywhere from 2 to 20 pills at a time from Kay.

According to the filing, Kay was also using some of the pills he obtained for the players and he even overdosed at the stadium about three months before Skaggs' death.

Text messages also showed Kay offered Angels memorabilia while soliciting drugs, including a baseball signed by Mike Trout and game tickets.

The filing argued that "Kay was involved in a conspiracy with several individuals and was obtaining drugs in several ways."

In 2019, Quinn reported Kay had told the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that he supplied oxycodone to Skaggs and provided the names of five other Angels players he believed were using opiates.