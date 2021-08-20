Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC Reportedly Expected to Announce 'Alliance' Soon

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC will reportedly officially announce an alliance between the three conferences as early as next week, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic on Friday.

The move comes in response to the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas to become a 16-team conference.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN first reported news of the alignment between the conferences, which is to "create stability without schools moving conferences."

The Big 12 has not been part of these discussions.

Auerbach reported many administrators in the three conferences involved in this alliance still "believe in the collegiate model."

While some believe the SEC could become a minor-league type system for the NFL, including player salaries, the remaining power conferences want to prioritize graduating athletes at high-profile institutions. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 also give attention to sports beyond football, with each league averaging more than 22 different sports per campus; SEC schools average 19.9.

A new agreement could help the three like-minded conferences remain aligned when it comes to new NCAA endeavors, including potential rule changes or an expanded College Football Playoff system.

Improving nonconference scheduling between the leagues and expanded television rights would also be a significant plus for the proposed alliance.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 currently both have a relationship with Fox and are pushing the league to get more involved in the bidding for CFP broadcasting.