Rafael Nadal Withdraws from 2021 US Open with Foot Injury; Won't Play Until 2022

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal on Friday from the 2021 U.S. Open, tennis' final Grand Slam tournament of the year, and that he will sit out the remainder of the season because of a lingering foot injury.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be able to keep playing tennis during the 2021 season," Nadal said. "But as you know, I have been suffering too much with my foot for the last year now, and I missed a lot of important events for me."

