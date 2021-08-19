Woj: Jason Terry Finalizing Contract to Be Head Coach of Nuggets' G League Affiliate

Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

Longtime NBA player Jason Terry is reportedly set to become the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The G League squad will be an affiliate of the Denver Nuggets beginning this season after a previous connection to the Detroit Pistons.

Terry spent 19 years in the NBA as a player, competing for six different organizations. He entered coaching last season as an assistant at the University of Arizona, his alma mater.

The 43-year-old also has experience in the G League after serving as an assistant general manager for the Texas Legends.

Terry is still best known for his extensive playing career that saw him average 13.4 points per game while winning the NBA title in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. He also won Sixth Man of the Year in 2008-09 and currently sits seventh all-time in made three-pointers.

Though he never made an All-Star Game, Terry ranks 10th in NBA history with 1,410 games played.

That came after a college career that featured an NCAA title and an All-American selection for the Wildcats.

Terry will now get a chance to impart his knowledge to a younger group of players.