Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell Headline Todd McShay's Top 50 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

A little more than one week away from the start of the college football season, ESPN's Todd McShay is taking an early look at the top stars who are draft-eligible in 2022.

In his first ranking of the top 50 NFL draft prospects, quarterbacks Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma and Sam Howell of North Carolina lead the way for next year's class.

Todd McShay's Top 10 2022 Draft Prospects

1. Spencer Rattler, QB (Oklahoma)

2. Sam Howell, QB (North Carolina)

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB (LSU)

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE (Oregon)

5. Kyle Hamilton, S (Notre Dame)

6. Kaiir Elam, CB (Florida)

7. Malik Willis, QB (Liberty)

8. Andrew Booth Jr., CB (Clemson)

9. DeMarvin Leal, DL (Texas A&M)

10. Chris Olave, WR (Ohio State)

