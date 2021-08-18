Report: Athletics' Chris Bassitt to Undergo Surgery After Being Hit by Line Drive

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt will reportedly undergo surgery after being hit in the face by a line drive during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Bassitt's surgery is expected to take place within three to five days after the swelling goes down.

The injury occurred in the bottom of the second inning when Brian Goodwin hit a comebacker that caromed off the side of Bassitt's head. Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports noted the ball came off Goodwin's bat at 100.1 mph.

Bassitt fell to the ground when Oakland's medical staff came out. He remained on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field..

The A's public relations staff announced on Twitter that Bassitt was "conscious and aware" as he was being transported to the hospital.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game the medical staff believes the ball hit Bassitt below the eye.

"He's got some cuts and used some stitches," Melvin added. "He's in a scan and we'll know about potential fractures tomorrow or later tonight.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bassitt began his professional career with the White Sox. He made his MLB debut for Chicago in 2014 before being traded to Oakland in December 2014.

The 32-year-old right-hander leads the American League with 12 wins and 151 innings pitched this season.