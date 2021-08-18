Davion Mitchell Helps Kings Beat Celtics to Win 2021 NBA Summer League Title

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings won their second Las Vegas Summer League title on Tuesday night, blowing out the Boston Celtics, 100-67, with a stunning defensive effort to claim the exhibition championship for the first time since 2014.

The Kings went 5-0 in the desert and head back to Northern California ready to continue working in preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Louis King, who earned MVP honors, led the way for Sacramento with 21 pints, five steals and three rebounds. Jahmi'us Ramsey added 16 points in 25 minutes.

No. 9 overall pick Davion Mitchell finished with nine points and seven assists.

Four Kings players scored in double figures, and 15 players got minutes in the title game. That was only possible thanks to a completely out-of-sync Celtics offense.

Boston committed 29 turnovers—with the Kings got credit for 18 steals—and only sank 23 field goals on 59 attempts. The Celtics shot 39 percent from behind the arc but still couldn't score consistently.

Romeo Langford was a late scratch due to right wrist sprain, but the Celtics needed more than just the former Indiana Hoosier to compete on Tuesday. Nine Kings players recorded a takeaway in the win, while Boston's starters combined for 22 turnovers compared to 14 assists.

Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith each contributed six turnovers. Carson Edwards finished with a team-high 15 points, but was still a minus-28 in the plus-minus category—the worst of any Celtics player.

After a solid first four games in Las Vegas, Pritchard couldn't seem to find a rhythm when guarded by Mitchell.

Winning the Summer League title does not ensure future success, as the Kings know all too well. After winning in 2014, Sacramento finished the following regular season 29-53, fourth in the Pacific division and 13th in the Western Conference.

The Kings are still seeking their first postseason appearance since 2006. After the past two weeks in Vegas, they know they have a solid base to work with.