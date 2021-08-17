Report: Cubs vs. Reds Scheduled for 'Field Of Dreams' Game in 2022 MLB Season

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs will reportedly play the Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball's 2022 rendition of the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports.

Per that report, "The plan, which has a few legal details left to iron out, calls for the Cubs and Reds to play at the Field of Dreams site Thursday, Aug. 11, take Friday off, and then conclude the three-game series Saturday and Sunday in Cincinnati, sources said."

The first iteration of the game this season was a resounding success, with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson putting the cherry on top of the idea by hitting a walk-off homer into the cornstalks against the New York Yankees.

"I think it's pretty clear we're going to be back next year, and we'll have to talk about it after that," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after the game. "But it’s just been so successful that it's hard not to take the opportunity to do it again."

Last week, Cubs manager David Ross let it slip that his team would be invited to the Iowa showcase.

"We're in that next year, right?" he said after reporters asked him about this year's version of the game.

A smiling Ross then realized the 2022 version hadn't yet been announced.

"No," he said, answering his own question. "We're not, we're not, we're not."

Sounds like Ross let the cat out of the bag. It was an exciting admission for Cubs fans, with folks in Cincinnati now getting to join in the excitement.