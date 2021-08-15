MLB Rumors: Ex-Cubs P Jake Arrieta Being Considered by Padres After Yu Darvish Injury

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

With Yu Darvish going on the injured list with lower back tightness, the San Diego Padres are reportedly "in the mix" for veteran free-agent starter Jake Arrieta, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune and Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Acee added that the Padres are in need of "at least one fill-in starter" with Chris Paddack also on the IL because of an oblique injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

