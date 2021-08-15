Bayern Munich, Germany Legend Gerd Muller Dies at Age 75

AP Photo/Arne Dedert

Former Bayern Munich star Gerd Muller died Sunday at the age of 75, the club announced in a statement.

"Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans," Bayern President Herbert Hainer said. "Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever."

Muller appeared in 607 competitive matches for Bayern Munich from 1964-79, scoring 566 total goals. His 365 Bundesliga goals remains a record in the league, while he was the top scorer in Germany's top flight seven different times.

He set a Bundesliga record with 40 goals in a single season that stood until Robert Lewandowski scored 41 for Bayern Munich in 2020-21.

During his stretch with Bayern Munich, Muller led the club to four league titles, four DFB Cup trophies and three European Cups.

The striker also excelled for the West German national team, leading the squad to the 1974 World Cup title and 1972 European Championship. He scored 14 goals across his two appearances at the World Cup.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn discussed the superstar Sunday:

"The news of Gerd Muller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."

Muller was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and made his last public appearance in 2013.