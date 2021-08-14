X

    Cardinals Beat Cowboys in Preseason Action as Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray Sit

    Paul Kasabian

    Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals' preseason debut ended with a 19-16 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    Many starters sat this game out, including both quarterbacks.

    The Cowboys played without Dak Prescott, who has a right shoulder strain and is due for a follow-up MRI on Monday. Dallas still expected him to suit up for its Sept. 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Murray, who rested, did not dress for the game and watched it on the sidelines.

    As for the matchup, Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a game-winning 47-yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation for the 19-16 win. He also knocked home a 48-yarder with 1:55 left.

    Arizona running back Eno Benjamin scored his team's only touchdown on a six-yard run in the second quarter. Dallas' lone TD occurred when quarterback Ben DiNucci with Brandon Smith on a one-yarder in the fourth.

    Dallas moved to 0-2 this preseason after losing 16-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

        

    Notable Performances

    Dallas QB Ben DiNucci: 6-of-14, 46 passing yards, 1 TD; 1 carry, 10 rushing yards

    Dallas RB JaQuan Hardy: 8 carries, 32 rushing yards

    Dallas WR Cedrick Wilson: 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards

    Arizona QB Chris Streveler: 12-of-24, 107 passing yards; 10 carries, 55 rushing yards

    Arizona RB Eno Benjamin: 5 carries, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD

    Arizona WR Rondale Moore: 3 catches, 23 receiving yards; 2 carries, 16 rushing yards

    Cowboys' Drafted Rookie Review

    Linebacker Micah Parsons, who impressed in the Hall of Fame Game, continued to make plays with four tackles (two solo). He was in on the action when fellow linebacker Keanu Neal forced and recovered a fumble:

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Keanu_Neal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Keanu_Neal</a> with the RECOVERY! 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsAZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/iXYmiDZ6I4">pic.twitter.com/iXYmiDZ6I4</a>

    It was not as good of a night for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who was called for holding and soon allowed a 34-yard reception:

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    Colt McCoy with a veteran move coming back at Kelvin Joseph after the rookie was called for holding with 34-yard throw to Kirk.

    David Helman @HelmanDC

    Thought Garrett Gilbert had a decent half. Might have been better without the Gallup drop.<br><br>Dorance Armstrong was also really good. Kelvin Joseph having a very "welcome to the NFL" kind of night.<br><br>Main concern, obviously, is just how long Neville Gallimore will be out.

    Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa had three tackles (one for a loss) and be may be next in line if Gallimore has to miss time:

    Jonah Tuls @JonahTulsNFL

    If Neville Gallimore is sidelined for an extended period of time, that is awful news for the Cowboys’ weakest position group.<br><br>Odighizuwa, step on up.

    Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna got called for offsides, and Conner Livesay of Blogging the Boys had this to say about his pad level:

    Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft

    Poor pad level from Bohanna allowed him to get pushed around. Been an issue with him dating back to Kentucky.

    Bohanna did have two tackles (one solo) though.

    Defensive back Nahson Wright got in on the action and had a near interception on a Chris Streveler pass to Andre Baccellia. He also registered a solo tackle.

    Linebacker Jabril Cox, who Dallas selected in the fourth round, had himself a day. He had eight total tackles (seven solo and two for a loss) thanks to his work on special teams and defense.

    David Helman @HelmanDC

    Jabril Cox with a nice tackle that might've saved a really, really long return.<br><br>It's going to be hard for Cox to see the field on defense without injuries. Seeing him make a special teams play like that is encouraging, though.

       

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    Jabril Cox is showing everything I was saying he'd show after the pick was made. Just wait, there's a whole lot more there waiting.<br><br>High, high ceiling.

    Wide receiver Simi Fehoko withstood a big hit and made a tough 14-yard catch en route t 3 receptions for 28 yards on the night:

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    🔟 ➡️ 8️⃣1️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarnTheStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarnTheStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsAZ</a> | 🎥 Watch now on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> (or check your local listings) <a href="https://t.co/j4vE3YoplB">pic.twitter.com/j4vE3YoplB</a>

    Cornerback Israel Mukuamu made a nice impact with four solo tackles, and David Helman of DallasCowboys.com shouted him out:

    David Helman @HelmanDC

    Making the 53 seems like it's going to be a tall order, but Israel Mukuamu has been fun to watch. He seems to have good instincts for the job, which is impressive since played so much corner in college.

    The rookies have two more preseason games before the team enters regular-season mode prior to the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. 

       

    Cardinals' Drafted Rookie Review

    Linebacker Zaven Collins had two tackles (one for a loss thanks to the below hit on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard) and a quarterback hit.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    Go get him then! <a href="https://twitter.com/ZavenCollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZavenCollins</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSea?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSea</a> <a href="https://t.co/AaiUu4oNwk">pic.twitter.com/AaiUu4oNwk</a>

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    Zaven Collins with the TFL. Even though it’s preseason, plays like that can help a rookie’s confidence, and he needs all he can get.

    Mark McClune @MarkMcClune

    Zaven Collins looks the part

    Rondale Moore had three catches for 23 yards on four targets and two carries for 16 yards.

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    Rondale Moore running looks like someone is pushing the speed button furiously on a video game.

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    We’re already seeing Rondale Moore being used in a variety of ways. I wouldn’t be surprsied if we see a lot more of this during the regular season. He’s got the skills to complement the speed.

    The electric rookie out of Purdue could make a huge impact for Arizona this year. Field Yates of ESPN would love to see it:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    I don't ask for much in life but 15 touches a game for Rondale Moore would be tremendous.

    Cornerback Marco Wilson had himself a day with four solo tackles and two pass breakups, one which could have ended in a pick.

    Mike Jurecki @mikejurecki

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsAZ</a> CB Marco Wilson keeps flashing carrying over from the practices the last three weeks.<br><br>Slot/CB Jace Whittaker with PBU.

    Defensive tackle Victor Dimukeje recovered a fumble forced by cornerback Daryl Worley.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    Worley knocks it out, Dimukeje picks it up! <a href="https://t.co/q8e6omArYO">pic.twitter.com/q8e6omArYO</a>

    Tay Gowan also did well with a pass breakup, and he impressed multiple analysts:

    Darren Urban @Cardschatter

    The Cowboys are testing rookie CB Tay Gowan a lot. He's hanging in there.

    Andy Kwong @akwong31

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> Tay Gowan with a really solid debut during this drive on defense!<br><br>Rookies Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan 👏👏👏

    Safety James Wiggins had three tackles, and Michael Menet got work in at center.

    What's Next?

    Dallas will host the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Arizona will stay home and welcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

