Cardinals Beat Cowboys in Preseason Action as Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray Sit

The Arizona Cardinals' preseason debut ended with a 19-16 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Many starters sat this game out, including both quarterbacks.

The Cowboys played without Dak Prescott, who has a right shoulder strain and is due for a follow-up MRI on Monday. Dallas still expected him to suit up for its Sept. 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Murray, who rested, did not dress for the game and watched it on the sidelines.

As for the matchup, Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a game-winning 47-yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation for the 19-16 win. He also knocked home a 48-yarder with 1:55 left.

Arizona running back Eno Benjamin scored his team's only touchdown on a six-yard run in the second quarter. Dallas' lone TD occurred when quarterback Ben DiNucci with Brandon Smith on a one-yarder in the fourth.

Dallas moved to 0-2 this preseason after losing 16-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

Notable Performances

Dallas QB Ben DiNucci: 6-of-14, 46 passing yards, 1 TD; 1 carry, 10 rushing yards

Dallas RB JaQuan Hardy: 8 carries, 32 rushing yards

Dallas WR Cedrick Wilson: 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards

Arizona QB Chris Streveler: 12-of-24, 107 passing yards; 10 carries, 55 rushing yards

Arizona RB Eno Benjamin: 5 carries, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD

Arizona WR Rondale Moore: 3 catches, 23 receiving yards; 2 carries, 16 rushing yards

Cowboys' Drafted Rookie Review

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who impressed in the Hall of Fame Game, continued to make plays with four tackles (two solo). He was in on the action when fellow linebacker Keanu Neal forced and recovered a fumble:

It was not as good of a night for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who was called for holding and soon allowed a 34-yard reception:

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa had three tackles (one for a loss) and be may be next in line if Gallimore has to miss time:

Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna got called for offsides, and Conner Livesay of Blogging the Boys had this to say about his pad level:

Bohanna did have two tackles (one solo) though.

Defensive back Nahson Wright got in on the action and had a near interception on a Chris Streveler pass to Andre Baccellia. He also registered a solo tackle.

Linebacker Jabril Cox, who Dallas selected in the fourth round, had himself a day. He had eight total tackles (seven solo and two for a loss) thanks to his work on special teams and defense.

Wide receiver Simi Fehoko withstood a big hit and made a tough 14-yard catch en route t 3 receptions for 28 yards on the night:

Cornerback Israel Mukuamu made a nice impact with four solo tackles, and David Helman of DallasCowboys.com shouted him out:

The rookies have two more preseason games before the team enters regular-season mode prior to the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Cardinals' Drafted Rookie Review

Linebacker Zaven Collins had two tackles (one for a loss thanks to the below hit on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard) and a quarterback hit.

Rondale Moore had three catches for 23 yards on four targets and two carries for 16 yards.

The electric rookie out of Purdue could make a huge impact for Arizona this year. Field Yates of ESPN would love to see it:

Cornerback Marco Wilson had himself a day with four solo tackles and two pass breakups, one which could have ended in a pick.

Defensive tackle Victor Dimukeje recovered a fumble forced by cornerback Daryl Worley.

Tay Gowan also did well with a pass breakup, and he impressed multiple analysts:

Safety James Wiggins had three tackles, and Michael Menet got work in at center.

What's Next?

Dallas will host the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Arizona will stay home and welcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.