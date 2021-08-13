JJ Redick in 'No Rush' to Make Free Agency Decision, Won't Attend Training Camp

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

JJ Redick isn't stressing about his NBA future.

The veteran free agent said on his The Old Man and The Three podcast that he wasn't in a rush to make a decision about his next team and expected to join a team mid-season (1:50 mark):

"Just taking my time. I feel no rush to make any sort of decision on next season. And I felt that way when the season ended, and I feel that way now. My focus right now is just hanging with my family and enjoying the offseason. And we'll make a decision on next season—what team, what city, etc.—probably sometime in the next two or three months. But, you know, I would say, pretty much definitively, like, I won't be in a training camp to start the season. That's not gonna happen. So, you know, I'll join a team at some point this season and finish the year and try to go get a chip. That's the plan."

