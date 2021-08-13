National Bank Open 2021: Medvedev, Sabalenka Wins Highlight Thursday's Results

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The men's and women's draw continued at the National Bank Open on Thursday, with quarterfinal berths on the line in Round of 16 play.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and highlights.

Notable Men's Results

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. James Duckworth, 6-2, 6-4

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-2

John Isner def. (4) Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 7-6(5)

(6) Casper Ruud def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 6-3

(10) Roberto Bautista Agut def. (8) Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

(11) Gael Monfils def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-1, 7-6(2)

Notable Women's Results

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Rebecca Marino, 6-1, 6-3

(4) Karolina Pliskova def. Amanda Anisimova, 6-1, 7-6(8)

Camila Giorgi def. (7) Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 6-4

(8) Victoria Azarenka def. (11) Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2)

(15) Cori Gauff def. Johanna Konta (walkover)

Recap

Medvedev handled his business atop the men's draw, dismissing Duckworth in straight sets.

He had winners like this to thank:

Outside of Medvedev's comfortable win, Isner was the top story in the men's draw Thursday, beating the event's 4-seed in a close, hotly contested matchup.

It was a great win for Isner, the top-ranked American man in the field:

The match included one of the points of the entire day, a furious rally eventually won by Rublev:

Isner's reward for surviving Thursday is a tough quarterfinals matchup against Monfils.

In the seeding matchup of the day, Bautista Agut edged out Schwartzman. As expected, the evenly-matched players battled to a three-set thriller.

On the women's side, chalk largely held, with the exception of Kvitova falling to Giorgi.

The top-seeded Sabalenka cruised against one of the top stories of the tournament, Marino, the 220th-ranked player who upset 16-seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa.

"It didn't matter who I was going to play. I just wanted to leave it all on the court and give it my best shot," Marino told reporters. "In my heart, I feel like I belong with these players, I belong at this level. And I feel the results demonstrated that. I'm glad I got to show everyone how I play.''

Marino had her chances but couldn't quite take them, going 0-for-5 on break points.

"For her, it was nothing to lose today and the crowd was supporting her, so she kind of was in a good shape and good mood," Sabalenka said. "So I was trying to not give her any opportunities to come back in the match or even to put any pressure on me. I was kind of aggressive from the beginning to the end. It's dangerous to play against players who have nothing to lose."

As for Gauff, the American reached the quarterfinals after Konta was forced to withdraw with a left knee injury. It was Gauff's second straight walkover—she advanced Wednesday after Anastasia Potapova pulled out with an injury of her own.