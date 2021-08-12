Texans' Deshaun Watson to Media at Training Camp: 'Why Are You Always Filming Me?'

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson showed his frustration with gathered media Thursday morning at the team's training camp:

Watson has been in attendance at the Texans' practices, but he has seen little playing time. Head coach David Culley said Tuesday he was "unlikely to play" in the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The three-time Pro Bowler was also listed as fourth-string QB on the team's unofficial depth chart.

Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct committed while receiving massages. He has denied the allegations.

The NFL said Watson is free to take part in team activities while it conducts an investigation, but the quarterback has also been seeking a trade since the start of the offseason.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Texans are still working to keep the quarterback and don't plan to take "lowball offers."

It has created a lot of uncertainty over the future for the 25-year-old.