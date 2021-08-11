National Bank Open 2021: Tuesday Scores, Results and Updated Canadian Open Schedule

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The action continued Tuesday north of the border in the National Bank Open.

Second-round play opened for both the men's and women's singles draws, with the former stationed in Toronto and the latter residing in Montreal for the next week.

Mississauga, Ontario, native Bianca Andreescu was scheduled to open her tournament account against Harriet Dart. Stefanos Tsitsipas and the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev were among those on the docket in the men's draw.

The day's biggest development didn't involve anything that happened on the court. Rafael Nadal confirmed he is withdrawing due to a lingering foot injury. It won't be three titles in a row for the legendary Spaniard.

Men's Singles Results

Second Round

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

First Round

Benoit Paire def. Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4

Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Jenson Brooksby 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

John Isner def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1

Karen Khachanov def. Cameron Norrie 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Dusan Lajovic def. Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Kei Nishikori def. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2

Frances Tiafoe def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3

Women's Singles Results

Second Round

Katerina Siniakova def. No. 5 Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-4

First Round

Camila Giorgi def. No. 9 Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5

No. 10 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4

Liudmila Samsonova def. No. 12 Elena Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

No. 15 Coco Gauff def. Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-4

Sloane Stephens def. Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Veronika Kudermetova def. Yulia Putintseva 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Donna Vekic def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-2

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Carol Zhao 6-2, 6-3

Johanna Konta def. Shuai Zhang 4-6, 5-2(ret.)

Jessica Pegula def. Anett Kontaveit 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina def. Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3

Danielle Collins def. Jil Teichmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Tuesday Recap

Medvedev fought off a tough challenge from Alexander Bublik to advance in his first match of the tournament.

The tone for the head-to-head battle was set early. Neither player dropped serve through the first eight games before Bublik took a 5-4 lead. Medvedev forced a break point on Bublik's serve, but Bublik held to claim the opening frame.

The second and third sets also only included one service break apiece, with Medvedev earning both. Thanks to the strength of his own service game, that was all he needed to notch the victory.

The 25-year-old Russian won 85 percent of his first-serve points and 58 percent of his second serves while recording 13 aces.

A pair of top-10 seeds were dumped out of the women's singles draw Tuesday, with Elise Mertens and Garbine Muguruza getting upset.

Camila Giorgi broke Mertens in the fourth game of the first set en route to going ahead 4-1 and eventually taking the set.

Down 3-4 and on serve in the second set, Giorgi saved four break-point opportunities and quickly swept the Belgian aside in the following game to take a 5-4 lead. However, Mertens responded in kind to tie things up at five games apiece.

The Italian remained unfazed and reeled off the next two games to claim the straight-set win.

Muguruza, meanwhile, was left to rue a defeat in which she saw her opponent, Katerina Siniakova double fault eight times and win just seven of her 23 second-serve points.

Granted, the Spaniard wasn't much better as she allowed Siniakova to have 11 break-point opportunities in 12 service games.

Petra Kvitova had more luck in the second round, which isn't to say Fiona Ferro was a pushover for the No. 7 seed in their first head-to-head meeting.

After falling down a set, Ferro built an early 3-0 lead in the second. She was unable to maintain that momentum with Kvitova breaking her serve in the fifth game and then tying the set at three games each.

Kvitova's decisive blow came when Ferro was serving at 4-4 and dug herself into a 0-40 hole. She was unable to climb out, and Kvitova held while serving for the match.