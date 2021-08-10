Lionel Messi 'Determined to Help Build Something Special' at PSG After Barcelona Exit

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

It's official: Lionel Messi, after playing his entire professional career for Barcelona, is now a member of Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi was unveiled at the club Tuesday and wasted little time in expressing his excitement for the stunning move.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," he told reporters. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.