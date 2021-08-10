Celtics Rumors: Lakers UFA Dennis Schroder Offered 1-Year Contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Boston Celtics tabled a one-year contract offer to Dennis Schroder, according to MassLive.com's Brian Robb.

The Celtics may reportedly amend their offer to two years with player option in Year 2.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported last Friday that Boston was considering the free-agent point guard.

Schroder appears to have overplayed his hand in a large way.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk) reported in March that Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 27-year-old subsequently saw his value tumble in the playoffs as he averaged 14.3 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 30.8 percent from three-point range. And whatever leverage he once had entering the offseason is gone with a lot of teams already addressing their need for a point guard.

Accepting a one-year deal on a franchise for whom he can play a meaningful role might be Schroder's best option now.

Boston could use another playmaker after trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Marcus Smart is still around, but he'll have to shoulder a heavy burden if the Celtics don't fortify their backcourt. The recently acquired Josh Richardson is putting up 2.8 assists per game through his first six seasons.

Assuming Smart gets bumped over to the 2-guard, Schroder might be Boston's starting point guard on opening night if he signs. Getting big minutes on a playoff contender is something he could leverage into a bigger payday next summer.