Olympic Basketball 2021: Team USA Beats Japan to Win Women's Gold Medal

Brittney Griner scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first half to lead the United States to a 90-75 win over Japan in the women's basketball gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Griner's 30-point effort set a gold-medal game record in women's Olympic basketball, per The Undefeated:

Griner's dominance highlighted the game's theme: The United States' size and skill down low led to its seventh straight Olympic gold medal and 55th consecutive Olympic win.

The Phoenix Mercury center owned the paint en route to shooting 9-of-10 in the first half and 14-of-18 overall. The seven-time WNBA All-Star's length and multitude of post moves were too much for Japan, who fought valiantly in defeat.

Griner also led a tough defensive effort down low, with the United States amassing eight blocked shots by halftime and 12 total. The former Baylor star turned defense into offense on one notable first-quarter possession:

The United States made 20 of 29 two-pointers in the first half, and A'ja Wilson joined Griner with 10 points of her own by halftime en route to 19.

Diana Taurasi had seven points and six assists through two quarters.

Japan prevented this from being a foregone conclusion at halftime because of its three-point shooting (6-of-15), with Motohashi Nako nailing 3-of-4 en route to 11 first-half points.

However, Team USA ran away with the game in the third, taking a 75-56 lead going into the final frame. The United States scored five more buckets in the paint in the third, with Griner dropping eight points.

Meanwhile, Japan went cold from deep, making just two of 16 shots from beyond the arc in the final two quarters.

Head coach Dawn Staley's crew led by as many as 25 in the fourth, and Griner continued her torrid pace.

Griner's final bucket, which was courtesy of a Sue Bird assist with 5:51 left, gave her the gold-medal-game scoring record:

Japan fought until the end and finished the game on a 15-5 run, but Team USA closed its seventh straight Olympics with an undefeated record.

Staley added to her own remarkable list of coaching accomplishments:

Breanna Stewart also had a great night, posting 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Taurasi finished with seven points, eight dimes and six boards.

For Japan, Takada Maki led the team with 17 points, and Motohashi added 16 points, five rebounds and four dimes.

In the end, Griner was the gold-medal-game star, and basketball analyst LaChina Robinson praised her growth and first-half performance:

ESPN Stats & Info ran down the historical context behind Team USA's win:

The Team USA win also added another line to the storied resumes of Bird and Taurasi, who have now won five Olympic gold medals apiece.

Bird also became the oldest Olympian to win a basketball gold medal.