    Jarrett Jack Hired as Suns Assistant Coach on Monty Williams' Staff

    The Phoenix Suns announced the addition of former NBA guard Jarrett Jack to Monty Williams' coaching staff Saturday.

    Jack spent 13 seasons in the league, most recently playing for the New York Knicks in 2017-18. The 37-year-old suited up for the NBA G League Ignite in 2020-21 and is also the captain of Trilogy in the BIG3 league.

