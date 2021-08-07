Kyle Lowry's No. 7 Jersey to Be Retired by Raptors After His Career Ends

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have yet to retire any numbers. That will reportedly change when Kyle Lowry's career comes to a close.

After the departure of the star point guard in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat on Friday, Toronto chairman Larry Tanenbaum told The Athletic's Jared Weiss that Lowry will have his No. 7 jersey retired by the Raptors when his career is over.

Lowry was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 24 overall in 2006, and he spent two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Houston Rockets. But it wasn't until he arrived in Toronto for his age-26 campaign that he became a force in the backcourt.

In nine seasons with the Raptors, Lowry averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

The 35-year-old blossomed into a six-time All-Star and helped deliver the club's first title in 2019.

Already a Toronto legend alongside the likes of Vince Carter and Chris Bosh, Lowry will ultimately become immortalized in Raptors history.