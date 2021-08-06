Kevin Durant's Career Earnings After F Agrees to $198M Contract Extension with Nets

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Brooklyn Nets and forward Kevin Durant have agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension that will start during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, confirmed the news via Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom. The two-time NBA champion will decline his 2022-23 player option.

KD's career salary earnings will have surpassed half a billion dollars ($503,829,652) when the extension ends in 2026, per Spotrac.

His reported salaries for each season during the extension are as follows:

2022-23: $44,119,845

2023-24: $47,649,433

2024-25: $51,179,020

2025-26: $54,708,608

Durant will reach $300 million in career salary during the 2021-22 season ($306,172,746 by the end of 2021-22).

KD has played 14 NBA seasons, earning four scoring titles, nine All-NBA nods, the 2013-14 MVP award and two NBA Finals MVP honors.

He's also looking to secure his third straight Olympic gold medal with Team USA, which is set to play France on Friday evening at the Tokyo Games.

Durant began his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, who selected him No. 2 overall in the 2007 draft out of Texas. Seattle moved to Oklahoma City one year later and became the Thunder. Durant played for them until 2016, when he left for the Golden State Warriors.

KD and the Warriors won three Western Conference titles and two NBA championships during his three-season tenure. He ruptured his right Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals and missed the 2019-20 season.

During the 2019 offseason, Durant joined Brooklyn via a sign-and-trade, teaming up with point guard Kyrie Irving. In his first season back, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Brooklyn reached the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but it lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games.

Durant was sensational during that series for the shorthanded Nets, averaging 35.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

KD, Irving, James Harden and the Nets should be one of the favorites for the 2021-22 NBA crown when the season starts Oct. 19.