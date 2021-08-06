Olympic Track and Field 2021: Women's 4x100m Relay Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

After finishing second to the United States at each of the past two Olympics, Jamaica finally got revenge Friday by winning the women's 4x100-meter relay at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The team of Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson won the race with a time of 41.02 seconds, which wasn't far off the world record of 40.82 seconds set by Team USA at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

Team USA took silver Friday with a time of 41.45 seconds, while Great Britain won the bronze, finishing in 41.88 seconds.

Here is a full rundown of the finishing order, courtesy of Olympics.com:

1. Jamaica: 41.02 seconds

2. United States: 41.45 seconds

3. Great Britain: 41.88 seconds

4. Switzerland: 42.08 seconds

5. Germany: 42.12 seconds

6. China: 42.71 seconds

7. France: 42.89 seconds

8. Netherlands: DNF

NBC Olympics tweeted video of the race, highlighting Jamaica's dominant performance:

Friday marked only the second time Jamaica has ever won Olympic gold in the women's 4x100-meter relay and the first time since the 2004 Athens Games.

Jamaica has now medaled in the event at each of the past three Olympics, however, as has Team USA.

Despite finishing second to the Americans in 2012 and 2016, Jamaica was a heavy favorite Friday because of the fact that it swept the podium in the women's 100-meter dash earlier at these Olympics.

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the 100, and they pushed Jamaica to victory in the relay.

With Friday's win, Fraser-Pryce is now an eight-time Olympic medalist with three of them being gold, while Thompson-Herah is a six-time Olympic medalist with five golds.

Team USA was comprised of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas. The 24-year-old Thomas won her second medal of these Games after taking bronze in the 200-meter event.

Morolake Akinosun—who was part of Team USA's 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Summer Olympics that won gold—pointed out how dominant Jamaica, the U.S. and Great Britain have been in the event as of late:

While the gold and silver medal positions at the 2021 Summer Olympics were flipped compared to 2016, Great Britain repeated as the bronze medalists.

Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita made up Team GB on Friday. All of them except Lansiquot were also part of the team that won Olympic bronze five years ago.

None of the other nations in Friday's race had won an Olympic medal in the event since 2004 when France took bronze, and that drought continued in Tokyo.