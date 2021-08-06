Manny Pacquiao Open to Floyd Mayweather Rematch, Not Interested in Jake Paul

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As he continues preparing for his Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao isn't opposed to squaring off with Floyd Mayweather Jr. again.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Pacquiao said he's open to fighting Mayweather if the latter wants to make a comeback.

One potential opponent Pacquiao isn't interested in is Jake Paul.

"No, I will not," he said when asked about fighting Paul. "I will not. I want to fight the best to add on to my legacy."

As recently as last year, Mayweather was reportedly open to a second match with Pacquiao.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayweather was hoping to fight twice in 2020, with his ideal opponents being "against a pro boxer and another against a UFC star."

Pacquiao was one of the names being "seriously considered" by Mayweather. Nothing ultimately came of that rumor, but the money alone would make it easy to see a second fight coming together.

The first meeting between Pacquiao and Mayweather in May 2015 was the highest-grossing pay-per-view event ever with 4.6 million buys and $410 million in domestic PPV revenue. It also generated a $72.2 million gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mayweather won the bout via unanimous decision. Since retiring after a 2017 fight with Conor McGregor, Mayweather has stayed in the world of boxing with two exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has had a successful transition to professional boxing with three straight wins. The level of competition has left something to be desired, however, with his victories coming against YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Pacquiao, 42, is returning to the boxing ring in August for the first time in two years. He will look to extend his winning streak to four straight when he squares off against Spence, the undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion.