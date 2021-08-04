Cowboys News: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Among Players Not Traveling to HOF Game

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

The Dallas Cowboys are going to open their preseason schedule without several key starters on both sides of the ball.

Per an official release from the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are among 16 players not traveling to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Prescott being held back from traveling is hardly a surprise. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a strained shoulder muscle during practice last week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that the team is "being more conservative" with Prescott's return timetable after he took "a step back” in his recovery.

Even if he had been healthy, it seems unlikely Prescott would have played in the Hall of Fame Game as he continues to work back into playing shape coming off surgery for his compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 last season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the start of training camp that Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence, both of whom had offseason surgeries, are unlikely to practice until after the team's Aug. 13 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Zack Martin, Malik Hooker, Jourdan Lewis and Tyron Smith are among the other notable starters who won't be with the Cowboys in Ohio.

The Steelers and Cowboys will open the 2021 preseason schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.