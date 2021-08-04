Goran Dragic Rumors: PG Linked to Mavs, Pelicans After Heat Land Kyle Lowry

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Goran Dragic's stay with the Toronto Raptors may not be long, as multiple teams looking for a point guard reportedly have interest in the 35-year-old.

On the latest episode of Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at the 39:30 mark), ESPN's Marc J. Spears noted Dragic's "first choice" is the Dallas Mavericks.

Spears also said the New Orleans Pelicans are on Dragic's list of preferred landing spots.

The Miami Heat have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors for Kyle Lowry that will send Dragic to Toronto, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragic hasn't been shy about saying publicly that he would like the chance to play alongside Luka Doncic at some point.

“Maybe I would really end my career together with Luka Doncic in a Dallas Mavericks jersey," Dragic told Slovenian reporter Matej Podgorsek of Planet TV (h/t Matt Galatzan of 105.3 The Fan). "But these are all guesses now. I still don’t know where I’m going to play. But I definitely want to play with him someday.”

Windhorst noted the Mavs do want to pair Dragic with Doncic, but they "don't want to pay" the price in a trade to make it happen. He also noted the Pelicans could look to join the sign-and-trade deal with Miami and Toronto to take Dragic to New Orleans.

The earliest the trade can become official is Aug. 6.

The Pelicans desperately need a starting point guard who can score and run the offense. Lonzo Ball is reportedly set to join the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $85 million deal as part of a sign-and-trade with New Orleans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Windhorst said on his podcast that Chris Paul "entertained" a three-year, $100 million offer from New Orleans before agreeing to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns.

William Guillory of The Athletic listed Spencer Dinwiddie as a player of interest to the Pelicans before the start of free agency. The 28-year-old is nearing agreement on a deal with the Washington Wizards, per Wojnarowski.

Dragic has been a solid starter in the NBA over the course of his 13-year career. The Slovenian star has averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game and has made 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts in 867 games since the 2008-09 season.