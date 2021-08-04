Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. Serbia, Japan vs. France Set for Women's Semis

Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. Serbia, Japan vs. France Set for Women's SemisAugust 4, 2021
Breanna Stewart scored 23 points to lead the Team USA women's basketball team to a quarterfinal victory over Australia in the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
The other quarterfinals in the women's bracket on Wednesday saw Serbia knock off China, Japan narrowly get past Belgium and France edge Spain.
Semifinals will take place Friday.
Women's Basketball Quarterfinals
Serbia 77, China 70
United States 79, Australia 55
Japan 86, Belgium 85
France 67, Spain 64
Semifinal Matchups
United States vs. Serbia
Japan vs. France
This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this tournament.
