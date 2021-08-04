Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. Serbia, Japan vs. France Set for Women's Semis

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Breanna Stewart scored 23 points to lead the Team USA women's basketball team to a quarterfinal victory over Australia in the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The other quarterfinals in the women's bracket on Wednesday saw Serbia knock off China, Japan narrowly get past Belgium and France edge Spain.

Semifinals will take place Friday.

Women's Basketball Quarterfinals

Serbia 77, China 70

United States 79, Australia 55

Japan 86, Belgium 85

France 67, Spain 64

Semifinal Matchups

United States vs. Serbia

Japan vs. France

