    Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. Serbia, Japan vs. France Set for Women's Semis

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    Breanna Stewart scored 23 points to lead the Team USA women's basketball team to a quarterfinal victory over Australia in the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

    The other quarterfinals in the women's bracket on Wednesday saw Serbia knock off China, Japan narrowly get past Belgium and France edge Spain.

    Semifinals will take place Friday.

    Women's Basketball Quarterfinals

    Serbia 77, China 70

    United States 79, Australia 55

    Japan 86, Belgium 85

    France 67, Spain 64

    Semifinal Matchups

    United States vs. Serbia

    Japan vs. France

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this tournament.

