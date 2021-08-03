Philip Rivers Open to Ending NFL Retirement for Opportunity Late in 2021 Season

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is open to returning to the league late in the 2021 season if the right opportunity arises.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times relayed the news from Rivers, who is currently the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School (Fairhope, Alabama) on Tuesday following a 17-year NFL career.

Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season, spent his first 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Indianapolis Colts for the 2020 campaign.

Rivers, who turns 40 years old in December, completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. He finished 13th in the league in quarterback rating.

The Colts went 11-5 with Rivers under center and made the playoffs, where they fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

The former North Carolina State star went No. 4 overall in the 2004 NFL draft to the New York Giants, who traded Rivers to the Chargers in a deal that brought Eli Manning to Big Blue.

Rivers' exceptional career includes eight Pro Bowl nods. He also led the NFL in yards per pass attempt from 2008-2010.

He started every game for the Chargers from 2006-2019. The team excelled under his leadership, making the playoffs six times and earning four AFC West titles.