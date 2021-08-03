Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Charged with 1st-Degree Murder

David Livingston/Getty Images

Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating a man to death in Illinois.

The DuPage County State Attorney's Office told TMZ the charges were filed Monday after a man Kennedy allegedly assaulted died over the weekend. Kennedy was previously arrested on several charges related to the alleged assault of Josiah Kassahun at an Illinois motel on July 27.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

