Miles Robinson's Late Goal in Extra Time Lifts USA Past Mexico in 2021 Gold Cup Final

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

For the full 90 minutes of regulation in Sunday's Gold Cup final between the United States and Mexico, the match was defined by missed opportunities.

Miles Robinson ended all that in extra time.

His 117th-minute goal on Kellyn Acosta's brilliant free kick was the difference in the United States' 1-0 win in yet another entertaining and intense—if sloppy—entry in this CONCACAF rivalry. Would you expect anything less when these two teams meet?

It was fitting that Robinson—who helped lead a stout defense throughout the tournament—ended the deadlock.

"We were focusing a lot on set pieces," Robinson said after the game on the FS1 broadcast. "I knew if I could get open, get a half-step, I could finish one. Kellyn put a perfect ball in, so I had to finish it."

Robinson may have missed out on being named Player of the Tournament, but Matt Turner won Goalkeeper of the Tournament. The 27-year-old was an obvious selection because of his dominance.

This was a performance the USMNT and its fans won't soon forget, in large part because the squad that took the field for the Gold Cup was missing many of the country's best players. It was largely a second- and third-choice United States versus a Mexico side comprised of many of its best veterans.

Suffice to say, it was a gritty showing by the young Americans, who displayed immense heart and poise to win an extra-time showdown against their bitter rival.

It can't be overstated just how many good chances each side failed to capitalize on, however. Mexico controlled possession, peppering the United States with dangerous opportunities. The Stars and Stripes came into the game in the second half, posing a major threat on the counterattack.

Just look at all these chances:

All's well that ends well for the United States, which won its second consecutive final over Mexico for the first time in history. It also won the CONCACAF Nations League final over El Tri in June.

As for Mexico, well, there will be major questions to answer. Heated as this rivalry may be, there's no shame in losing to a USMNT with its full complement of stars. But losing to a largely unproven collection of American players?

Well, that can't be framed as anything less than a major disappointment.