    Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Sister of Bears DE, Sets Women's 100m Hurdles Olympic Record

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2021
    AP Photo/Petr David Josek

    Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record Sunday in the 100-meter hurdles.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of NBC Olympics, Camacho-Quinn blew away the rest of the field with a time of 12.26 seconds in the third semifinal:

    NEW OLYMPIC RECORD - 12.26!<br><br>Jasmine Camacho-Quinn takes semifinal three of the women's 100m hurdles in style. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/MQGaVHDuXe">pic.twitter.com/MQGaVHDuXe</a>

    Camacho-Quinn is the younger sister of Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn.

    The 24-year-old Camacho-Quinn, who was born in South Carolina, is eligible to compete for Puerto Rico at the Olympics since her mother was born in Puerto Rico.

    Camacho-Quinn made her Olympic debut five years ago at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, winning her heat in the 100-meter hurdles but failing to qualify for the final after she was disqualified for knocking over a hurdle in her semifinal.

    Aside from that miscue, 2016 was a great year for Camacho-Quinn, as she won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the SEC Championships while competing for the University of Kentucky.

      Camacho-Quinn comes from an athletic family in addition to her brother. Per Olympics.com, "Her parents James [hurdles] and Maria [sprint, long jump] competed in athletics at Baptist College [now Charleston Southern] in South Carolina."  

