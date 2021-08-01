Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Sister of Bears DE, Sets Women's 100m Hurdles Olympic Record

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record Sunday in the 100-meter hurdles.

As seen in the following video courtesy of NBC Olympics, Camacho-Quinn blew away the rest of the field with a time of 12.26 seconds in the third semifinal:

Camacho-Quinn is the younger sister of Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn.

The 24-year-old Camacho-Quinn, who was born in South Carolina, is eligible to compete for Puerto Rico at the Olympics since her mother was born in Puerto Rico.

Camacho-Quinn made her Olympic debut five years ago at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, winning her heat in the 100-meter hurdles but failing to qualify for the final after she was disqualified for knocking over a hurdle in her semifinal.

Aside from that miscue, 2016 was a great year for Camacho-Quinn, as she won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the SEC Championships while competing for the University of Kentucky.

Camacho-Quinn comes from an athletic family in addition to her brother. Per Olympics.com, "Her parents James [hurdles] and Maria [sprint, long jump] competed in athletics at Baptist College [now Charleston Southern] in South Carolina."