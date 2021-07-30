Olympic Men's Tennis 2021: Novak Djokovic Upset; Zverev vs. Khachanov Set For Finals

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Novak Djokovic's quest for the Golden Slam is over. The top-seeded Serbian suffered a semifinal loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Zverev advances to face the Russia Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match. Khachanov defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the other men's semifinal at Ariake Coliseum in Japan.

Djokovic and Carreno Busta will face off for the bronze medal.

