Curt Schilling's Request to Be Taken Off Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Rejected

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's board of directors voted unanimously to deny a request by former pitcher Curt Schilling to have his name removed from the 2022 ballot on Thursday.

In a statement announcing the election of Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. to the Hall's board of directors, officials in Cooperstown said Schilling will remain on the ballot for the 10th-and-final time in 2022.

The former Boston Red Sox star fell 16 votes short of entry to the Hall of Fame on last year's ballot and published a response on Facebook demanding he not appear on the ballot next year.

"I will not participate in the final year of voting," Schilling wrote. "I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don't think I'm a hall of famer as I've often stated but if former players think I am then I'll accept that with honor."

