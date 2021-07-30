Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200m Backstroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Russian Olympic Committee's Evgeny Rylov came into the men's 200-meter backstroke event as the favorite. He lived up to the hype.

Rylov set an Olympic record with a time of 1:53.27, holding off the United States' Ryan Murphy (1:54.15) and Great Britain's Luke Greenbank (1:54.72) to claim the gold medal.

Russian athletes at the Tokyo Games are competing under the banner of the ROC after Russia's name, flag and anthem were banned from this year's Olympics over a state-sponsored doping program and subsequent cover-up.

