2021 World Series Odds: Padres Rise Amid Max Scherzer Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

The San Diego Padres' World Series odds moved from 8-1 to 7-1 after trade rumors connecting the team and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer emerged on Thursday.

B/R Betting relayed odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, who noted San Diego now has the third-best odds to win the Fall Classic after jumping the Chicago White Sox on the ledger.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports notably reported on Thursday afternoon that talks between the Nats and Padres for Scherzer have "intensified."

Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings. He threw six innings of one-run ball in a 3-1 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The 37-year-old is a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star. The 14-year MLB veteran, who has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Nationals, has led Major League Baseball in strikeouts three times.

The 2019 World Series champion would be a welcome addition to a Padres team currently sporting a 59-45 record, good enough for third in the National League West and second in the wild-card standings.

San Diego clearly has World Series aspirations, and adding Scherzer would make the Padres a much more potent postseason threat.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.