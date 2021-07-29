2021 World Series Odds: Padres Rise Amid Max Scherzer Trade Rumors

2021 World Series Odds: Padres Rise Amid Max Scherzer Trade RumorsJuly 30, 2021
The San Diego Padres' World Series odds moved from 8-1 to 7-1 after trade rumors connecting the team and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer emerged on Thursday.
B/R Betting relayed odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, who noted San Diego now has the third-best odds to win the Fall Classic after jumping the Chicago White Sox on the ledger.
br_betting @br_betting
San Diego was +800 earlier this afternoon to win the World Series...<br><br>They are now +700 and have jumped the White Sox for the third best odds to win it all <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a> 👀 <a href="https://t.co/GOMIHwH1MZ">https://t.co/GOMIHwH1MZ</a>
Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports notably reported on Thursday afternoon that talks between the Nats and Padres for Scherzer have "intensified."
Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings. He threw six innings of one-run ball in a 3-1 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
The 37-year-old is a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star. The 14-year MLB veteran, who has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Nationals, has led Major League Baseball in strikeouts three times.
The 2019 World Series champion would be a welcome addition to a Padres team currently sporting a 59-45 record, good enough for third in the National League West and second in the wild-card standings.
San Diego clearly has World Series aspirations, and adding Scherzer would make the Padres a much more potent postseason threat.
