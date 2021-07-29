Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly Agree to Terms on Reworked Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed to "terms and language" of a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is signed and provided additional info on the latest agreement:

Rodgers had skipped the team's offseason program and mandatory minicamp, but he reported to the team facility Tuesday for the start of training camp. Schefter reported the two sides had been working on a new deal that would void the final season in the contract while providing Rodgers the "freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022."

The 37-year-old previously had three years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but Schefter reported in April that he did not want to return to the organization in 2021.

Rodgers discussed some of his issues, including his lack of control over personnel moves, during a press conference Wednesday.

"The organization looks at me like I'm just a player," he told reporters. "In my opinion … it should tie myself to more input."

The reigning NFL MVP noted he was not consulted about the hiring of head coach Matt LaFleur, the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love or the departures of several teammates like Jordy Nelson, T.J. Lang and others.

Another issue was his contract provided limited guarantees for a player of his caliber.

Rodgers was set to have a $39.9 million cap hit in 2022 under his current contract, per Spotrac, but the Packers could have traded or released him next offseason and saved $22.6 million. Green Bay would have been left with only $2.582 million in dead cap if the team moved on before the 2023 season.

The organization could have used these openings to make a change at quarterback while leaving Rodgers with limited control over his future.

A new deal could still leave question marks about 2022 and beyond, but it should be enough to keep the superstar under center in 2021.