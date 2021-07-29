Kyle Schwarber Trade Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays Linked to Nationals All-Star

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber has reportedly drawn significant buzz on the trade market, with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays among those interested, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Schwarber has been on the injured list with a hamstring injury and hasn't played since July 2, but he could be nearing a return.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported the left fielder took batting practice last weekend and jogged in the outfield.

