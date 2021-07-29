Aaron Rodgers Wanted Randall Cobb Trade, Per Packers GM: 'That's Why We Did It'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the Packers decided to trade for wide receiver Randall Cobb because of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' desire to have Cobb back on the team.

Gutekunst told reporters Thursday: "I think that's a big part of it. Without Aaron, we probably wouldn't be pursuing it. Randall's still a good player. ... This is what Aaron wanted, that's why we did it."

The Packers announced the acquisition of Cobb from the Houston Texans on Wednesday, and ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported they sent a sixth-round draft pick to Houston.

Rodgers and Cobb were teammates in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018 before Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

After speculation throughout the offseason that Rodgers would sit out the 2021 season or even retire because of his unhappiness with the Packers organization, he reported to training camp this week.

The three-time NFL MVP spoke to reporters Wednesday and addressed some of the issues he has had with the team.

One of his concerns was that he hasn't been included in the decision-making process as much as he'd like. He said: "The organization looks at me like I'm just a player. In my opinion … it should tie myself to more input."

Rodgers also said he has been disheartened when the Packers haven't retained "great locker room guys" and felt some of them weren't given proper respect on the way out.

Cobb experienced a great deal of success with Rodgers as his quarterback.

In 105 regular-season games with Green Bay, he made 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. That included career highs of 91 grabs for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in his Pro Bowl season of 2014.

Cobb's only season with Dallas in 2019 was a solid one as well. He recorded 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

Injuries limited him to 10 games with Houston last season, but he still mustered 38 receptions for 441 yards and three scores.

While the 30-year-old Cobb may not move the needle at this point in his career, he fills an area of need for the Packers.

Aside from Davante Adams, Green Bay doesn't have many proven wideouts. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are next on the depth chart, although it remains to be seen if either of them can be a true No. 2.

Green Bay also doesn't have much of a threat out of the slot—aside from perhaps rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers—but that is where Cobb thrives. It is understandable that Rodgers wanted him back in the fold as he looks to improve upon losses in the NFC Championship Game each of the past two seasons.