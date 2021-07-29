Heat Rumors: Miami Has 'Some Interest' in Bucks' Bobby Portis

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Fresh off a dominant NBA Finals, free agent forward Bobby Portis is drawing interest from the Miami Heat, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Finding a legitimate big man to pair with Bam Adebayo in the front court next season is one of Miami's most pressing tasks this offseason. Portis, 26, fits in rather well, per Jackson, who noted the Heat should have signed him last year instead of Maurice Harkless.

"He has the range, defensive length and athleticism that would be helpful alongside Adebayo," Jackson reported. "He would have strongly considered Miami last season if there had been stronger interest, according to a source. We hear the Heat has some interest in him, but we’re not certain to what extent."

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 66 games last year and provided a massive boost in the postseason while averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per night. His defense, energy and spacing made him a perfect fixture alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez as the Bucks won the title.

It's unclear how much Portis could command as an unrestricted free agent, but with an NBA championship on resume now, that price is sure to go up. The 26-year-old earned $3.8 million last season as he wrapped up a two-year deal with Milwaukee.

Jackson believes signing Portis would eat up the majority of Miami's $9.5 midlevel exception.

"Keep this in mind: If the Heat operates as an over-the-cap team, it has a $9.5 million midlevel exception and a $3.6 million biannual exception," Jackson wrote. "If the Heat operates under the cap and thus uses cap space, it has a $4.9 million room exception."

NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents beginning August 2.

After helping the Bucks clinch their first title since 1971, Portis will be a name to watch, especially for Heat fans.