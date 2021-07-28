Kelvin Benjamin Released by Giants Amid Comeback Attempt at Tight End

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New York Giants released tight end Kelvin Benjamin on Wednesday, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Benjamin, 30, was attempting to make the position switch from wideout to tight end this season with New York. That experiment lasted all of one day at training camp.

Per that report, "He was on the field warming up for the team's first practice of training camp Wednesday when he was approached by coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. After a conversation that lasted several minutes, during which Benjamin appeared to be getting animated, he walked off the field and into the locker room."

Benjamin last played an NFL game in 2018, catching 25 passes for 380 yards and a score between stints with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Making the Giants as a tight end was always a long shot, with Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo available at the position.