X

    Kelvin Benjamin Released by Giants Amid Comeback Attempt at Tight End

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 29, 2021

    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The New York Giants released tight end Kelvin Benjamin on Wednesday, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. 

    Benjamin, 30, was attempting to make the position switch from wideout to tight end this season with New York. That experiment lasted all of one day at training camp. 

    Per that report, "He was on the field warming up for the team's first practice of training camp Wednesday when he was approached by coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. After a conversation that lasted several minutes, during which Benjamin appeared to be getting animated, he walked off the field and into the locker room."

    Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

    Odd scene: Kelvin Benjamin walking off the field at the start of practice with Dave Gettleman following him. Benjamin had a conversation with Gettleman and Joe Judge a few minutes earlier <a href="https://t.co/ox3doCwxqt">pic.twitter.com/ox3doCwxqt</a>

    Benjamin last played an NFL game in 2018, catching 25 passes for 380 yards and a score between stints with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Making the Giants as a tight end was always a long shot, with Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo available at the position.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!