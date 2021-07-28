X

    Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Heat, Raptors, Wizards Seen as 'Most Likely Landing Spots'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The odds of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons playing on a new team in 2021-22 are "looking increasingly likely," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

    Amick reported the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards may be leading the field to land the three-time All-Star.

