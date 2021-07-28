Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Named to 99 Club for 2nd Season

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We may not fully know how to pronounce his name, but we do know exactly where Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands among his peers.

The three-time All-Pro received a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 22, making him one of three players so far to earn the coveted distinction. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams are the others.

Kelce set career highs across the board in 2020, catching 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. He was also excellent in the playoffs, finishing with 31 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City won its second straight AFC title.

Rob Gronkowski is no longer the aerial threat he was during his prime with the New England Patriots. George Kittle is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he missed eight games. Darren Waller was a Pro Bowler last year but hasn't put together a strong body of work beyond the last two seasons.

Madden ratings are an inexact science, but Kelce is unquestionably the NFL's best tight end. Since entering the league in 2013, he's first at the position in receptions (612) and yards (7,881) while sitting second behind Jimmy Graham in touchdowns (48), per Stathead.

The 31-year-old may not be the only Kansas City player in the 99 club. The quarterback ratings have yet to drop, but it's a safe bet that Patrick Mahomes, who's sharing the Madden NFL 22 cover with Tom Brady, will earn the game's highest overall rating.