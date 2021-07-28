Olympic Men's Tennis 2021: Novak Djokovic Advances to QFs; Full Wednesday Results

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles tennis tournament at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Serb easily dispatched 16th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and maintained his status as the heavy favorite to win gold.

Other highly seeded players to advance Wednesday included No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee and No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Here is a full rundown of Tuesday's round-of-16 results in men's singles tennis, along with a closer look at some of the more notable matches.

Men's Singles Tennis Wednesday Results

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) def. (16) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP); 6-3, 6-1

(2) Daniil Medvedev (ROC) def. (15) Fabio Fognini (ITA); 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN) def. Ilya Ivashka (BLR); 7-6(7), 6-0

(4) Alexander Zverev (GER) def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO); 6-4, 7-6(5)

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) def. Liam Broady (GBR); 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1

(12) Karen Khachanov (ROC) def. (8) Diego Schwartzman (ARG); 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

(14) Ugo Humbert (FRA) def. (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE); 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-2

(6) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) def. Dominik Koepfer (GER); 7-6(7), 6-3

Top Round-of-16 Performances

After winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, Djokovic entered the 2021 Summer Olympics as a massive favorite to win the first Olympic gold medal of his career.

Nole's march toward that achievement continued Wednesday, as he was on the winning side of the most lopsided performance of the day in the men's singles tennis against Davidovich Fokina.

As noted by Jose Morgado of Diario Record, Djokovic is going for the first Golden Slam—all Grand Slams and the Olympic gold in the same year—in the history of men's singles tennis:

Djoker is now just three wins away in Tokyo from needing to only win the 2021 U.S. Open in order to complete the feat.

Djokovic could have a tough test on his hands in the quarterfinals against Japan's Kei Nishikori, who beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in straight sets Wednesday.

Nishikori isn't seeded, but the 2014 U.S. Open finalist is playing his best tennis in quite some time and has the motivation of playing in his home country.

While Djokovic's win wasn't at all surprising, the same can't be said for 14th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France, who came from behind to beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Humbert dropped the first set 6-2, but he stormed back to win the second set in a tiebreak.

During the second set, Tsitsipas unfortunately rolled his ankle:

After that, the Greek star was easy picking for Humbert, as the Frenchman rolled 6-2 in the third and set up a clash with No. 12 Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee after Khachanov knocked off eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in three sets.

The two biggest threats to Djokovic's chances of winning gold may be Medvedev and Zverev, who are the only other top-five seeds remaining in the field.

Wednesday's match against No. 15 Fabio Fognini of Italy was a struggle for Medvedev, who had a hard time dealing with the Tokyo heat:

Despite his concerns, Medvedev managed to push through. He dropped the second set after winning the first, but the ROC athlete was clearly the better player in third, rolling 6-2.

Medvedev will have another challenge in his hands in the next round, though, facing Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on the heels of the No. 6 seed beating Dominik Koepfer of Germany in straight sets.

Zverev had a much easier time than Medvedev, needing only two sets to cruise past Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in straight sets.

The German will take on unseeded Jeremy Chardy of France in the quarters after Chardy beat Liam Broady of Great Britain in three sets. That means a Djokovic vs. Zverev semifinal has a seemingly strong chance of coming to fruition.