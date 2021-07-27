X

    Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Rams' Aaron Donald in 99 Club for 5th Straight Year

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 27, 2021

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the Madden 99 Club for the fifth consecutive year as part of the video game's ratings reveal week on Tuesday.

    Madden NFL 22 @EAMaddenNFL

    Not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5️⃣ for <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronDonald97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronDonald97</a>!!<br><br>Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/99Club?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#99Club</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden22</a> <a href="https://t.co/VQhNxeUQmb">pic.twitter.com/VQhNxeUQmb</a>

    Donald's overall rating is built on a group of terrific secondary ratings, including 99 strength, 99 awareness and eye-popping 82 speed for a 6'1", 280-pound lineman.

    Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL

    Count ‘em. <br><br>5x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/99Club?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#99Club</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronDonald97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronDonald97</a>. <a href="https://t.co/oSwFxwAZ6W">pic.twitter.com/oSwFxwAZ6W</a>

