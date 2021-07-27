Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Rams' Aaron Donald in 99 Club for 5th Straight Year

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the Madden 99 Club for the fifth consecutive year as part of the video game's ratings reveal week on Tuesday.

Donald's overall rating is built on a group of terrific secondary ratings, including 99 strength, 99 awareness and eye-popping 82 speed for a 6'1", 280-pound lineman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.