Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 400m Individual Medley Medal Winners and Times

Chase Kalisz won the 400-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing with a time of 4:09.42.

The 27-year-old American swimmer won his first-ever Olympic gold medal with the victory at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. He won silver at the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The United States also took the silver medal, as Jay Litherland finished second at 4:10.28. He finished a tenth of a second ahead of Australia's Brendon Smith, who earned bronze.

Those medals marked the first two for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's a look at the results alongside highlights from the 400-meter individual medley's conclusion.

Results

1. Chase Kalisz (United States): 4:09.42

2. Jay Litherland (United States): 4:10.28

3. Brendon Smith (Australia): 4:10.38

4. David Verraszto (Hungary): 4:10.59

4. Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 4:10.59

6. Leon Marchand (France): 4:11.16

7. Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand): 4:11.22

8. Alberto Razzetti (Italy): 4:11.32

Highlights

The win also marks Kalisz's third gold medal on the world stage. He won the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medleys at the 2017 World Championships.

The three-time NCAA champion and ex-Georgia Bulldog qualified for the final after posting a time of 4:09.65, the third-fastest mark among the eight finalists.