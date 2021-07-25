Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 400m Individual Medley Medal Winners and Times

Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 400m Individual Medley Medal Winners and TimesJuly 25, 2021
Chase Kalisz won the 400-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing with a time of 4:09.42.
The 27-year-old American swimmer won his first-ever Olympic gold medal with the victory at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. He won silver at the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The United States also took the silver medal, as Jay Litherland finished second at 4:10.28. He finished a tenth of a second ahead of Australia's Brendon Smith, who earned bronze.
Those medals marked the first two for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.
Here's a look at the results alongside highlights from the 400-meter individual medley's conclusion.
Results
1. Chase Kalisz (United States): 4:09.42
2. Jay Litherland (United States): 4:10.28
3. Brendon Smith (Australia): 4:10.38
4. David Verraszto (Hungary): 4:10.59
4. Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 4:10.59
6. Leon Marchand (France): 4:11.16
7. Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand): 4:11.22
8. Alberto Razzetti (Italy): 4:11.32
Highlights
The win also marks Kalisz's third gold medal on the world stage. He won the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medleys at the 2017 World Championships.
The three-time NCAA champion and ex-Georgia Bulldog qualified for the final after posting a time of 4:09.65, the third-fastest mark among the eight finalists.