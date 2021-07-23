Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Offered New Contract to Make Star NFL's Top-Paid Safety

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly offered Jamal Adams a contract extension that would make him the NFL's highest-paid safety.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided the details of the ongoing negotiations Friday:

Adams joined the Seahawks in a trade with the New York Jets last July. He compiled 83 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble across 12 appearances during the 2020 season to earn his third straight Pro Bowl appearance.

The 25-year-old LSU product, who also earned a second-team All-Pro selection last year, has recorded 21.5 sacks in 58 career games between New York and Seattle, a rare pass-rushing impact for a defensive back.

In June, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the sides have had "good talks" about a new deal.

"It's been ongoing, and it's been amicable throughout," Carroll told reporters. "We recognize that he's been a fantastic football player, and we're in the midst of a big contract process. But I know he knows he's been treated with a lot of respect, and he's been very respectful toward the club as well."

Meanwhile, there are several different ways to interpret the highest-paid distinction. Here are a few of the potential targets at the safety position, per Spotrac:

Total Contract Value: $84 million (Landon Collins, Washington Football Team)

Average Contract Value: $15.25 million (Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos)

Guaranteed Money: $44.5 million (Collins)

2021 Total Cash: $17 million (Simmons)

Adams, who's set to make $9.9 million this season as part of the fifth-year option from his rookie contract, said in January he hoped to remain in Seattle for the long haul.

"That's something that is out of my hands right now," Adams said. "I sure pray that I am here. I love being a Seattle Seahawk. I love being a part of this organization."

The Texas native could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if no deal is reached, but the Seahawks would also retain the ability to use the franchise tag on him.

Seattle is scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 12 when it visits the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it wouldn't be a surprise if an extension is in place before that game.