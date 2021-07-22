Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan Going to Beat Ohio State, Win Big Ten or 'Die Trying'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having lost five consecutive games to Ohio State as Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh made a bold statement about his team on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines are going to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten "or die trying."

Harbaugh didn't specify that the Wolverines had to beat Ohio State this year, so he did buy himself and his program some wiggle room with his statement.

Regardless, it's hard to call Michigan vs. Ohio State a true rivalry at the moment. Rivalries, by definition, suggest a competitive battle between two equal opponents.

The Buckeyes have been vastly superior to Michigan on the football field for years. They have won eight straight head-to-head matchups dating back to 2012. The average margin of victory during this streak is 14.3 points.

Since Harbaugh took over as head coach of the Wolverines prior to the 2015 season, Michigan has been outscored 221-126 against Ohio State. The double-overtime game in 2016 is the only one that has been decided by fewer than 11 points (30-27).

Michigan hasn't won a Big Ten championship since the 2004 season when Lloyd Carr was still head coach. The program has never played in the conference title game since its inception in 2011.

Harbaugh has three 10-win seasons and a 49-22 overall record with the Wolverines, but he's been unable to get them over the hill against Ohio State to this point.