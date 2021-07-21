Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'I’d Do Anything Known to Man to Get in a Super Bowl'

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be willing to write a check to win a Super Bowl title or even make a deal with the devil.

"The facts are that I would right now, if I could, and I knew that I had a good chance to do it, I’d do anything known to man to get in a Super Bowl," Jones said Tuesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "That’s a fact. There’s nothing, in my mind, that can have a higher priority than that."

The Cowboys have won three championships since Jones purchased the team in 1989, but the last 25 years haven't been kind. The squad hasn't reached even the NFC Championship Game since the last title after the 1995 season.

The Cowboys had high expectations heading into each of the past two years but failed to reach the playoffs in either season. The team finished 6-10 last year with quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Prescott is set to return in 2021 with plenty of talent around him offensively, including Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb among others, although the defense still has question marks after ranking 28th in points allowed last year.

Jones would prefer to put the upcoming season in his own hands, whether that means paying money or risking his eternal soul in the hands of the devil.

The problem is the Cowboys will likely have to earn a title themselves on the field, just like the 31 other teams in the NFL.