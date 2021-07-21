Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins 2021 NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Performance

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to their second-ever NBA championship after they defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award:

In a shock to no one, Antetokounmpo's NBA Finals MVP vote was unanimous:

He averaged 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game en route to leading the Bucks to four straight wins after they initially fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo shot 16-of-25 from the field, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and 32 overall in the second half.

Most impressively, however, Antetokounmpo made 17 of 19 free throws. The 26-year-old had notably struggled from the free-throw line in the playoffs, making just 55.6 percent of his shots.

That wasn't a problem whatsoever Tuesday, as his clutch evening gave Milwaukee enough breathing room to earn their first championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo already had a stacked resume that includes a pair of regular-season MVP awards and five All-NBA team honors.

Now he has an NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP award to his name.

There isn't a shortage of mind-bending statistical nuggets to share after Antetokounmpo's masterpiece. A few can be found below.

Numerous current and former NBA greats praised Antetokounmpo for his effort during and after the game, including Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Stephen Curry:

In the end, Antetokounmpo delivered a legendary performance for the ages.