Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins 2021 NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Performance

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins 2021 NBA Finals MVP After Dominant PerformanceJuly 21, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to their second-ever NBA championship after they defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.
Unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award:
In a shock to no one, Antetokounmpo's NBA Finals MVP vote was unanimous:
He averaged 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game en route to leading the Bucks to four straight wins after they initially fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo shot 16-of-25 from the field, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and 32 overall in the second half.
Most impressively, however, Antetokounmpo made 17 of 19 free throws. The 26-year-old had notably struggled from the free-throw line in the playoffs, making just 55.6 percent of his shots.
That wasn't a problem whatsoever Tuesday, as his clutch evening gave Milwaukee enough breathing room to earn their first championship since 1971.
Antetokounmpo already had a stacked resume that includes a pair of regular-season MVP awards and five All-NBA team honors.
Now he has an NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP award to his name.
There isn't a shortage of mind-bending statistical nuggets to share after Antetokounmpo's masterpiece. A few can be found below.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is just 7th player ever to score 50 points in a NBA Finals game. He did it on fewer shots (25) than anyone else -- LeBron took 32 shots. Tied for the most FT attempts (19) with Elgin Baylor & Rick Barry. Only Giannis and Bob Petit did it in a closeout game.
Players to win All-Star Game MVP and Finals MVP in the same season:<br><br>—Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021)<br>—Kobe Bryant (2009)<br>—Shaquille O'Neal (2000)<br>—Michael Jordan (1996 & 1998)<br>—Willis Reed (1970)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheJump?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheJump</a> <a href="https://t.co/oa73olICJI">pic.twitter.com/oa73olICJI</a>
Giannis scored 47.6% of the Bucks' points tonight. <br><br>That is the 4th-highest in a Finals game in the shot-clock era. <br><br>The only players with a higher percentage during that span?<br> <br>Michael Jordan and Elgin Baylor. <a href="https://t.co/cuRwPCxXGo">pic.twitter.com/cuRwPCxXGo</a>
Numerous current and former NBA greats praised Antetokounmpo for his effort during and after the game, including Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Stephen Curry:
In the end, Antetokounmpo delivered a legendary performance for the ages.