Justin Fields Visits Bears Fan Who Said He Needed to Survive Gunshot to See Him Play

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields paid a visit to a fan who recently told a story about surviving a gunshot because he wanted to see the rookie play in a game for his favorite team.

Scott Morrow, who lives in Chicago and was seriously wounded after being shot on June 20, posted pictures on Twitter of Fields visiting him and his family:

The visit came after Morrow appeared on 670 The Score's Parkins & Spiegel Show last week to explain he thought of Fields while being loaded into an ambulance after he was shot in the back near Humboldt Park.

“Within a couple moments, I thought well, I’m 41, pretty much all of Chicago has gone our whole lives without even having great prospects for a franchise quarterback, I can’t die before seeing Justin Fields take the field, man," Morrow said.

The 41-year-old added, "I don't plan to die before (Fields is) a Hall of Famer."

Morrow, who said he lost his kidney and a small portion of his pancreas from the gunshot, was also complimentary of the medical crew and doctors who helped keep him alive.

The Bears selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. They made a trade with the New York Giants to move up nine spots in order to select their potential franchise quarterback.