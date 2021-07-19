Pelicans Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams Could Be Dealt This Offseason

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

After a disastrous 2020-21 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans could look to unload veterans Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, according to William Guillory and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

"Sources say there’s an expectation that at least one of them will be on the move this offseason," the report stated.

Bledsoe and Adams were each brought in last offseason to add experience and depth to a young roster looking to take the next step toward contention. The squad instead struggled to a 31-41 record while missing the playoffs for the third year in a row.

